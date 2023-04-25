MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive came to a smashing stop inside a liquor store, but this bang-up job wasn’t alcohol related, just an unfortunate rush hour accident at the Walgreens parking lot.

It happened just off busy Biscayne Boulevard in Miami Shores, sometime after 6 p.m., Monday.

Two women and a little dog in the car were not injured.

The driver, who didn’t want to give an interview, said of camera she thought she would put the Mercedes-Benz in park, but the next thing she knew, the sedan went straight into the liquor store’s front glass.

“I was walking up, and I heard a loud noise like boom!” said customer Michael Kemp.

“A loud noise like ‘boom,’ like worse than a transformer blowing,” said a woman.

Customers summed up the sound of the crash that closed down the busy drug store and caused an impromptu last call for booze.

Piling-like barriers are in front of the drug store to stop this from happening at Walgreens, but the problem is there are no barriers nextdoor at the liquor store.

Miami Shores Police officers responded within minutes, as well as fire rescue, but they were not needed.

“Thank God nobody hurt,” said Kemp.

After the damaged car was towed, you really could see what a mess was left behind.

The impact from that wreck was so strong, it shattered an interior window.

“The car did not go all the way in, so it was a blessing,” said Kemp.

The Walgreens, normally open until midnight, had a sign in the window Monday night telling customers they were temporarily closed.

“Thank God nobody was walking through, right?” said Kemp, “so it’s a blessing, too.”

All the glass inside, a representative from the store said, was too dangerous to have customers, but they did arrange for customers who needed medication to do so at the side of the building.

They plan to open up again Tuesday at 8 a.m.

