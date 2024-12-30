SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An SUV crashed into a mattress store.

The crash occurred at the Maramia Furniture store located on the 8300 block of West Flagler St in west Miami-Dade.

According to a 7News viewer, she and her daughter were buying a new mattress at the store when they witnessed a car crashing into the store.

7Skyforce captured the aftermath of the crash. Footage showed a shattered store entrance as people are seen standing around it.

It is unclear where the crashed car is.

Police or fire rescue were not seen on the scene of the crash.

No injuries have been reported.

