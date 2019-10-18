Car crashes into Latin Cafe in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car has crashed into a cafe in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The crash occurred at the Latin Cafe in the area 8169 SW 40th St. and Bird Road, Friday.

7SkyForce HD captured footage of the cafe’s broken windows as well the damage done to the front of the car.

No injuries were reported.

Miami-Dade Police are investigating how the car crashed into the cafe.

