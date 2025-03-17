SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Heavy damage was left behind in a neighborhood in Southwest Miami-Dade when a vehicle collided with a home.

A call was dispatched just at around 11:55 p.m. on Sunday in response to a car crashing into a home along Southwest 142nd Avenue and Southwest 24th Street.

The crash left behind heavy damage to both the home and the vehicle.

No word on any injuries; however, an ambulance was seen leaving the area.

The area has since been cleared.

The circumstances leading up to the crash, as well as how many were involved, are currently unknown.

7News has reached out to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office for more information.

