SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Heavy damage was left behind in a neighborhood in Southwest Miami-Dade when a vehicle collided with a house.

Deputies were called out to a Kendall home after an accident took place at around 11:55 p.m. Sunday along Southwest 142nd Avenue and Southwest 24th Street.

Shortly after the crash, the black SUV crashed through a white fence before making a smashing stop into the side of the home, leaving behind heavy damage.

The homeowner, who chose not to speak on camera, said his family was home at the time; however, no one inside was injured.

The driver of the SUV was taken by ambulance to the hospital. According to the homeowner, the driver was conscious at the time; however, their current condition is unknown.

The area has since been cleared.

The circumstances leading up to the crash, as well as how many were involved, are currently unknown.

The homeowner says he believes the driver may have run a red light and hit another car before smashing into the back of his house.

7News has reached out to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office for more information.

