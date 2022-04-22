SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire rescue units have responded to a home that a car smashed into.

It happened at the home in the area of 11545 SW 168th Terrace, a person was still inside the vehicle and needed to be extricated.

One person, who is a child, was injured inside the home and was transported to a local hospital.

The car has since been removed from the home.

Unsafe structures has since been notified.

