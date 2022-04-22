SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire rescue units have responded to a home that a car smashed into in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The crash happened at a house located along the 11500 block of Southwest 168th Terrace, Friday afternoon.

“She kept saying Gabrielle’s been hit, he’s been hit and a car just hit the house,” said Emmanuel Llanos, a family member.

Llanos said his aunt was hysterical when the car slammed into their living room and hit her 11-year-old autistic son, who was sitting on the couch.

He was then rushed to the emergency room.

“We were so scared because he could not articulate what he was going through, and he was just screaming, and the only visual we had was the blood,” said Llanos.

When first responders arrived to the home, they found a 61-year-old woman trapped inside her car that was sitting inside the house.

“The whole front end of the car up until the driver side doors was inside of the actual house,” said Llanos.

The family told 7News the driver lives across the street, and they said she accidentally put her car in reverse, which hit her house first, and then went flying into their home.

“She backed up into her house, tried to jump in and tried to put it in park, but put it in drive by mistake, slammed into my uncle’s car that’s not longer here, went through the fence and then through the house,” said Llanos.

The woman was also taken to the hospital.

7Skyforce hovered over the home after the woman’s car was removed and taken off the property.

The family said they have been living in the home for more than seven years, and it was just recently remodeled. Now they are left to deal with deconstruction.

They also said during the chaos their dog Lola ran away, but 7News was there when she finally ran back home.

Llanos said although their home is now deemed unsafe to live in, he’s still counting his blessings that his cousin will be fine.

“I think it was a miracle that my child… is here with me, I really do,” said the victim’s mother, Idy Perez. “He’s still here with us, and I think that is a miracle.”

“Everybody is OK,” said Llanos. “This could have been a lot worse, and luckily the lady is OK, and the house can be fixed. Luckily everybody is OK.”

The boy is said to be doing OK.

The identity of the woman behind the wheel of the car remains unknown as well as whether she will be facing any charges.

Llanos has created a GoFundMe page to help his aunt with expenses. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.