NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crashed into a home in North Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the crash at 1005 NW 123rd, Thursday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the white SUV was seen crashed into the home’s front porch.

Fire rescue treated one person who was sitting in a chair near the home.

It is unclear as to why the vehicle left the roadway or how it left the roadway and crashed into the home.

Engineers are expected to arrive at the scene to inspect the home for any structural damage.

No injuries were reported.

