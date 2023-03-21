HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crashed into Lilla Beauty Salon in Hialeah Tuesday afternoon.

The salon, located at 4250 W 12th Avenue is missing its entire front entrance.

The person driving the car told the people who were in the salon that they had blacked out behind the wheel and don’t know how this happened.

They were parked in front of the beauty salon.

Employees of the salon said no one was hurt. A video shared with 7News showed a blue car inside the salon as people surrounded the vehicle.

Lilla Beauty Salon is not open for business right now but work was being done to board up the entrance with wood.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.