SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An SUV crashed into a furniture store.

The crash occurred at the Maramia Furniture store located on the 8300 block of West Flagler St in west Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police said around 2:40 p.m. someone was trying to put their car in reverse and instead drove forward, crashing into the front of the store.

According to a 7News viewer, she and her daughter were buying a new mattress at the store when they witnessed a car crashing into the store.

Witnesses said the daughter was lying on one of the mattresses right when the vehicle crashed through the storefront. The daughter was able to get out of the way without any injuries.

7Skyforce captured a white Toyota SUV parked halfway inside the store and visible damage.

Cellphone video captured by the viewer showed a shattered store entrance, as people are seen standing around the SUV.

Police said the driver of the SUV was 45 years old.

No injuries have been reported.

