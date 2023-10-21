NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crashed straight into a firehouse in Northwest Miami-Dade early Saturday morning.

The incident happened at Firehouse 26, located near Northwest 32nd Avenue and Northwest 119th Street.

Fire rescue officials confirmed multiple people had to be taken to the hospital.

Video showed that at least two cars were involved, with one crashing through the station’s garage door.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were on the scene tending to a woman and a man who was taken to the hospital on a stretcher.

7News is waiting to hear back from police for more information.

