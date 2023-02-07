MIAMI (WSVN) - A mother and son are safe after their car plunged into a canal.

City of Miami Police and fire rescue arrived to the scene at 2121 North Bayshore Drive, Tuesday afternoon.

According to fire rescue, the mother of vehicle forgot to hit the brakes, which sent the vehicle into the water.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as a crane lifted the car out of the water.

The mother and her son were able to get out by themselves, and they did not need any medical attention.

