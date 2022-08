MIAMI (WSVN) - A car crashed into a building in Miami.

It happened on Northwest 27th Avenue and First Street, Thursday morning.

No one was in the building at the time, and no one was hurt in the wreck.

The vehicle plowed into the building, which caused heavy damage.

Traffic in the area was stopped after police arrived, but the roads have since reopened.

