NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crashed into a beauty salon in North Miami, officials said.

North Miami Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene, located at the intersection of Northwest Seventh Ave and 119th Street, just after 4:45 p.m., Friday.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene where a sedan could be seen completely inside the business surrounded by broken glass from the storefront.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials said there is no structural damage to the building, as they continue to investigate.

