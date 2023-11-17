NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crashed into the front window of a beauty salon in North Miami, officials said.

North Miami Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene, located at the intersection of Northwest Seventh Ave and 119th Street, just after 4:45 p.m., Friday.

Surveillance video captured the moment of impact, as the vehicle pulled into a parking spot, then careened into the storefront.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene where a sedan could be seen completely inside the business surrounded by broken glass from the storefront.

Speaking with 7News Friday evening, the driver said he hit the accelerator by mistake.

“I kind of blocked off, because before I came here, I took my hypertension pills, and then I don’t know what happened. Instead of hitting the brakes, I hit the gas,” he said.

Two people who were inside the store at the time said they suffered minor injuries.

Paramedics were seen wrapping up a woman’s leg around her ankle. The victim said some the glass from the window shattered into her leg.

Fortunately, no serious injuries have been reported.

The car has since been removed from the business and towed away.

Officials said there is no structural damage to the building, as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.