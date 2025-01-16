SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a car crashed into an apartment building in Sweetwater.

Sweetwater Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash on 110th Avenue and West Flagler Street, Wednesday night.

The vehicle slammed into the first-floor unit, leaving a gaping hole in the wall.

It is unclear what caused the driver to lose control.

MDFR officials said no one was hurt.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.