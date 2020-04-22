Car crashes in Coconut Creek parking lot while evading police pursuit

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A police pursuit ended in a car crash in Coconut Creek.
The chase started somewhere on the Florida Turnpike and ended in a parking lot near Coconut Creek Parkway and North Lyons Road, Wednesday afternoon.
Police questioned two women on the scene.
Several officers responded to the scene of the crash with Miami-Dade Police taking command of the case.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.