Car crashes in Coconut Creek parking lot while evading police pursuit

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A police pursuit ended in a car crash in Coconut Creek.

The chase started somewhere on the Florida Turnpike and ended in a parking lot near Coconut Creek Parkway and North Lyons Road, Wednesday afternoon.

Police questioned two women on the scene.

Several officers responded to the scene of the crash with Miami-Dade Police taking command of the case.

No injuries were reported.

