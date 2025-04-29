MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A vehicle was set ablaze after coming under gunfire overnight in Miami Gardens.

Officials responded to a call at around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of 199th Street and 38th Avenue in reference to a car that caught fire.

First responders arrived and located the vehicle littered with several bullet holes.

According to Fire Rescue, the vehicle’s tire was potentially struck by gunfire, possibly causing the fire.

The driver managed to escape the vehicle once it crashed. No one was injured.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently unclear.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.