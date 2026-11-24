SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after an SUV careened into a buiding in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The vehicle crashed into the front door of the Conviva Care Center location on Bird Road and Southwest 87th Avenue, Tuesday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, an adult patient was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

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