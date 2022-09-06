MIAMI (WSVN) - A crash on a busy South Florida highway was caught on camera.

Officials were on the scene of the crash on State Road 836 when a car slammed into a stopped van, Tuesday morning.

The incident happened near Lejune Road by Miami International Airport.

The driver of the car got out and was siting next to the van as officers looked on.

No injuries were reported.

