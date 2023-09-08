NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the scene of a crash that led to two hospitalizations in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Just before 4 a.m. Friday, officers arrived at the vicinity of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 75th Street to find a car that collided with a tree; three people were trapped inside.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were on the scene to provide additional assistance in removing the people from the vehicle. Rescue teams transported a man and a woman to separate hospitals to seek medical treatment for their injuries. The man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, while the woman received care at Northshore Hospital.

Another female who was inside the car at the time of the crash walked away unharmed.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.