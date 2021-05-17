Car caught on dashcam video crashing into wall, other driver on westbound 836

MIAMI (WSVN) - Here’s a dangerous drive you have to see to believe.

A driver’s dashcam caught a white sedan cutting through traffic on the 836 westbound, just before the exit at Northwest 12th Avenue.

The car slammed into a wall, then veered off to the left and hit another driver.

“It’s a weapon like any other weapon, so you can do a lot of damage with that, and you have to make sure that you’re, uh, driving safely,” said Jean-Pierre Gautreaux, who recorded the dashcam video. “You’re keeping other people’s lives, you know, in mind because it’s not just about you. It’s about everybody else that is around you.”

Paramedics took one driver to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

There’s no word on the condition of the other driver.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.