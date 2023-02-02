EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A car caught fire next outside of an El Portal home.

The car went up in flames near Northeast 86th Street and Second Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue put it out before the flames could spread to the house.

The white BMW was left badly damaged in that driveway.

It remains unclear what sparked the fire, but no one was hurt.

