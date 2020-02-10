Car catches fire on Turnpike in NW Miami-Dade; no injuries

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters extinguished a fire that engulfed a car along Florida’s Turnpike in Northwest Miami-Dade.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol units have responded to the scene of the blaze near Northwest 106th Street, just after 5 p.m., Monday.
Video recorded by MDFR captured firefighters putting out the flames.
Officials said the driver of the burning car was able to get out in time and was not hurt.
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.