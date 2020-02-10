Car catches fire on Turnpike in NW Miami-Dade; no injuries

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters extinguished a fire that engulfed a car along Florida’s Turnpike in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol units have responded to the scene of the blaze near Northwest 106th Street, just after 5 p.m., Monday.

Just after 5 p.m. on Monday, #MDFR #Ladder46 and #Rescue69 B-shift responded to a vehicle fire on the northbound lane of Florida’s Turnpike near NW 106 Street. The passenger was able to get out of the car safely and there were no reported injuries. pic.twitter.com/z8PEDx4DNu — MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) February 11, 2020

Video recorded by MDFR captured firefighters putting out the flames.

Officials said the driver of the burning car was able to get out in time and was not hurt.

