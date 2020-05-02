Car catches fire on I-95 in NW Miami-Dade; no reported injuries

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews battled fierce flames along Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade after, officials said, a vehicle caught fire.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze between the Northwest 103rd Street and 135th Street exits, Saturday afternoon,

A woman was reportedly driving with a male passenger when they smelled something burning. They pulled over on the shoulder of I-95, opened the hood and saw flames.

No injuries were reported.

Crews shut down several lanes while they worked to extinguish the fire and remove the vehicle. They have since reopened to traffic.

