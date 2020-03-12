Car catches fire on I-95 in NE Miami-Dade; no injuries

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car caught fire along Interstate 95 in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the southbound lanes near the Ives Dairy Road exit, just after 1:30 p.m., Thursday.

One southbound lane was shut down while firefighters put out the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The car was later towed from the scene.

The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

