CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A car caught fire inside a parking garage at the University of Miami.

Cellphone video captured the burning vehicle in the garage located near Levante Avenue and South Red Road at UM’s Coral Gables campus, Monday morning.

The blaze forced evacuations and road closures.

Police have since given the all clear.

No one was injured.

