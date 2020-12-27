Car catches fire in Hialeah neighborhood; no injuries

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters put out fierce flames after a car caught fire in a Hialeah neighborhood.

In a tweet, officials said the white sedan burst into flames on the east side of the city, Sunday afternoon.

The vehicle was left badly damaged, but Hialeah Fire Rescue crews were able to bring the blaze under control before it could spread.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending