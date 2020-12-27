Car catches fire in Hialeah neighborhood; no injuries

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters put out fierce flames after a car caught fire in a Hialeah neighborhood.

In a tweet, officials said the white sedan burst into flames on the east side of the city, Sunday afternoon.

#HFD crews responded to a vehicle fire on the east side of Hialeah. Crews were able to extinguish the fire without incident and there were no reported injuries. #hialeahfiredepartment #servingthecommunitysince1925 #firedepartment #hialeahfirerescue pic.twitter.com/NBtjfWb7lY — City of Hialeah Fire Department (@HialeahFD) December 27, 2020

The vehicle was left badly damaged, but Hialeah Fire Rescue crews were able to bring the blaze under control before it could spread.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.