MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews were seen working to extinguish a car that became engulfed in flames in Miami following a collision.

The incident occurred near Southwest 17th Avenue and South Dixie Highway, early Sunday morning.

One car was sent ablaze, while the other vehicle involved was totaled at the side of the road.

One witness startled by the crash.

“All of a sudden, I just heard a big bang, and sirens were there, and the cops were already here,” said the witness. “So there were here, right on target, but that car went up in total flames, and I didn’t know there were two cars involved.”

Miami Fire Rescue crews were seen working to put out the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

