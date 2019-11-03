Car catches fire after crashing into tree in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A car became engulfed in flames following a crash in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 6500 block of Northeast Fourth Court, Sunday morning.

7News cameras captured the burning vehicle against a tree.

The victim was able to exit the vehicle suffering minor injuries. Crews were seen treating the driver at the scene.

The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.

