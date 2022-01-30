NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car went up in flames following a crash along Interstate 95 in Northeast Miami-Dade.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident occurred along the southbound lanes in the area of Ives Dairy Road, just after 6 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said a red Kia and a white Toyota were both involved in the crash, but only the Toyota caught fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

