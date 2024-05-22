MIAMI (WSVN) - Investigators with Miami Fire Rescue said a car blaze that spread to multiple vehicles was intentionally set, resulting in significant damage to five cars.

Firefighters and City of Miami Police officers responded to an apartment complex along Northwest 76th Street, near North Miami Avenue, Wednesday morning to handle the situation.

Crews extinguished the blaze but needed to monitor hot spots as gas appeared to be a factor in the intensity of the fire.

Firefighters were seen cutting the hood of a car to make sure they got the fire under control, and they used a ladder to spray water from above, using every resource they could to put out the flames. Once they did, an investigation began.

“We are looking at videos to see who or how many people were out there and what was the reason why they set fire to one vehicle, which then spread to approximately three other vehicles,” said Miami Police Officer Mike Vega.

A white Mercedes-Benz in a small parking lot of the apartment complex appeared to be the main vehicle on fire, but it quickly spread to the other parked cars. Another black car, seen parked on the road after the fire, had minimal damage as the boyfriend’s owner moved the vehicle from the parking lot before it caused any more damage.

Two vehicles belong to a woman who lives in the apartment complex. Roy Buckett, the son of that woman, spoke to 7News about the incident.

“Looks like it was mainly our cars,” said Buckett.

Buckett said he began hearing noises at around 4 a.m.

“My dog was barking. I heard knocking on the door and stuff,” he said. “I came outside, and both of my mom’s cars were on fire. I didn’t know what to do. I just called 911.”

His mother, Nancy Hechabarria, was also shocked when she heard the news.

“I was like, ‘Who would light the cars on fire?’ We haven’t done anything wrong to anyone. We have been living here since 2019. So messed up,” she said.

In the daylight, video showed some cars a total loss, leaving owners with no mode of transportation to get around.

Claudette Gianletel said her son’s car was among the damaged vehicles. She said she saw the fire after a neighbor knocked on her door, and she is still in shock but grateful because the fire could have spread to her home while she was inside.

“I don’t know who might’ve done it or if anything was going on,” said Buckett. “I don’t know who has anything between us.”

A fire investigator, who was contacted to determine the cause of the blaze, said that the fire was intentionally set and is investigating a possible arson attack.

“It looks like it was intentional, and whoever did it caused great damage,” said Vega. “This person or persons that did this harmed four people by doing this. Luckily, nobody was hurt physically by these fires.”

Miami Police is now handling the investigation into the circumstances, according to Miami Fire Rescue. They are now asking the public for information on who could’ve set the cars on fire.

