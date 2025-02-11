CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A car battery caught fire as it was being worked on at a dealership in Coral Gables Tuesday morning.

It happened around 8:30a.m., on the second floor of The Collection located in the 200 block of Bird Road.

Firefighters were able to remove it from the building and hose it down, preventing the flames from spreading.

No injuries were reported.

