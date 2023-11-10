SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - New video footage showed the moments a man was rescued from a fire that broke out inside his home in Sweetwater. He gave credit to his neighbors for saving his life.

Rigoberto Rio was rescued from a fire near Southwest Seventh Street and 113th Avenue after neighbors frantically banged on the door to warn him of the inferno inside.

The fire, which ignited overnight Sunday, left Rio’s home in ruins. Awakened by frantic neighbors around 4:15 am, Rio escaped as his residence was destroyed.

Rio spoke to 7News on Thursday through a translator.

“They nearly knocked down my door, and then we ran outside,” he said.

Rio said he was celebrating his birthday the night before the fire. Fire officials said a power line near the home sparked the flames.

“I’ll move forward because there is no other choice,” said Rio.

Cellphone video captured some of the damage inside the home.

Rio said the people he really wants to say thank you to are his neighbors.

“Because of them, I’m alive,” he said.

Authorities placed a sign on the front door of the home that says the building is unsafe. The Red Cross is assisting him in finding temporary shelter.

