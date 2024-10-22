MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a tricky rescue operation Tuesday morning involving Miami-Dade County Fireboat 73 and Air Rescue as crews raced to aid a captain aboard a cargo vessel after he reportedly fell several feet down onto the deck.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the call before came in before 10:00a.m. “as a hazardous situation involving a vehicle in distress.”

The incident happened aboard a 250-foot ship called The Atlantic Power, just two miles off of the Port of Miami, it appears the captain was upstairs and was coming down one of the stairways when he slipped and fell between 12 and 15 feet.

Fireboat 73 arrived on scene and several members boarded the ship, they assessed the captain, but ultimately determined it was too risky to put the captain on a backboard and transport him from one moving boat to another.

The safest extraction was deteremiend to be by air.

Air Rescue conducted a hoist operation to safely remove the captain from the vessel and prevent further injuries.

7Skyforced hovered above the rescue operation, as a rescue personnel boarded the deck of the vessel.

Crews did a rescue tactic called “packaging the patient”, which is essentially, a process used to safely secure a patient for transportation to a medical facility.

Elements such as strong wind gust and rough seas made the rescue operation tedious.

Ultimately, the captain was hoisted up to the helicopter using a tow line and transported to Jackson Memorial Trauma Center, which was roughly a three minute flight.

When the captain arrived JMH he was seemingly alert, the extent of his injuries is unclear, but he is expected to be OK.

