Cao Bakery is giving out free Cuban bread every Monday

(WSVN) - Cao Bakery & Cafe is offering a free loaf of Cuban bread every Monday.

All customers have to do is visit one of their 11 locations to receive the complimentary bread — no purchase necessary.

“During these uncertain times, one thing can no remain certain! Cuban bread, which is a household staple to many, is available for anyone and everyone in South Florida for FREE,” the bakery said in a statement.

Cao Bakery has locations in South Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Kendall, Pinecrest, Bird Road, Coral Way, Flagler, North Miami Beach, Virgin Miami Central, Hollywood and Sunset.

