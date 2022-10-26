Family and friends are heartbroken, as they lit candles and comforted one another after the sudden loss of a young father.

Candles and flowers lined the sidewalk, Tuesday night, in front of the home of 22-year-old Oscar Garcia.

His family framed a picture of him, which was taken two weeks ago.

Over the weekend, police said, someone shot and killed him on Interstate 95 while he was riding his motorcycle.

“Male, gunshot, patient not alert, southbound I-95 to 69th Street,” said a dispatcher.

“Homicide detectives are looking into whether or not this is going to be a targeted shooting, if it’s road rage related or if the parties knew of each other,” said Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva.

Miami Police detectives recently released new video that may lead them to the shooter.

They believe the person they are looking for was riding an orange and white KTM dirt bike that night.

Detectives said the video captured someone driving away, south on I-95, moments after the highway shooting.

The victim’s family said Garcia had just turned 22 years old and leaves behind a 3-year-old son.

Off camera, they told 7News he and his dad opened up a smoke shop on Northwest Second Avenue two months ago.

They describe him as someone who always had a smile on his face.

“We want the community to just be very mindful,” Delva said. “If they heard anything or seen anything that they believe may help detectives in this case, they’re urged to come forward and ultimately help us because we can’t do this alone.”

Garcia’s family this afternoon is asking for privacy as they grieve.

If you have any information on this shooting, call City of Miami Police at 305-603-6640 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.