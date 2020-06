NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of the North Bay Village community came together to remember George Floyd.

Mourners took part in a candlelight vigil in Floyd’s honor held at Dr. Paul Vogel Park, Monday night.

The Village Commission and other local leaders were also on hand to pay their respects.

