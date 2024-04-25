MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A devastated community gathered to take part in a moving memorial to a transgender woman, days after, police said, her life was tragically cut short in Miami Beach.

Tuesday evening’s candlelight memorial was held hours after the suspect in the killing of 37-year-old Andrea Doria Dos Passos had his charge upgraded, from second-degree murder to first-degree murder.

7News cameras captured mourners consoling one another outside the Miami Beach location of the LGBTQ+ organization Pridelines, as they came together to celebrate Dos Passos’ life.

On hand at the memorial were the victim’s mother, Ana Van Gilst, grandmother and other loved ones.

Van Gilst said she was moved by the show of support.

“I am so grateful to all of you guys,” she said. “It just warms my heart, because as far as we knew, she decided to leave the house, and we thought she was alone in the world.”

But Dos Passos found a support system.

“She comes in full of life, full of smiles, said Pridelines staff member Christopher Mitchell.

“This was a beautiful person, someone who loved going to the beach,” said Pridelines Executive Director Dr. Edward Summers.

Dos Passos’ friends, who also knew her as “Maggie,” would look out for her.

“She wasn’t alone. She had a community, a community that cared for her, and that is – it just makes me feel good,” said Van Gilst.

The 37-year-old’s life wasn’t always easy as a transgender woman. Her family said she struggled with mental health issues on and off the streets.

Dos Passos was experiencing homelessness, and according to Miami Beach Police, she was sleeping outside of the Miami City Ballet, located at the corner of 22nd Street and Liberty Avenue, when she was beaten to death with a metal pipe, Tuesday morning.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units arrived and pronounced Dos Passos dead at the scene.

Officers arrested 53-year-old Gregory Gibert after seeing the attack on surveillance video.

“She never hurt anybody in her life. She wasn’t perfect, she had issues and stuff, but she never caused harm to anyone,” said Van Gilst. “It’s like, so why? Someone who was just sleeping.”

During his court appearance Thursday morning, Gibert’s charge was upgraded to first-degree murder.

“To me, it looks like it should be a first-degree murder, not a second degree,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

The suspect’s latest charges come in addition to his long list of arrests over the years. He was out on probation at the time of the attack.

Those who attended said they were mourning the death of Dos Passos as well as celebrating her life.

“We feel really personal about this. She was a member of our community,” said Summers. “She was just a lovely person. She had some challenges that she was faced with, and we were helping her with those challenges, but she was just a light.”

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner released the following statement on Thursday:

“A horrific murder of a homeless individual occurred on the streets of our city. Thankfully, the Miami Beach Police Department made an arrest within 24 hours. The suspect has an extensive criminal record and reportedly was recently released from custody on probation for prior criminal charges. Police apprehended the suspect in the City of Miami and the investigation is currently ongoing. This case is further evidence that individuals need to be held accountable for prior violent crimes for the protection of the public. We offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victim. The safety of our residents and everyone in our city is the top priority.” Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner

Dos Passos’ stepfather, Victor Van Gilst, spoke with 7News on Wednesday. He thinks the murder may have been a result of her gender identity.

“I believe the fact that she’s transgender had something to do with it,” he said.

But police said there isn’t any evidence that this was a hate crime.

Officials with Pridelines said her life was valuable, regardless of how she identified.

“We want to bring attention to the issues facing the trans community, but the much larger issue, as well, of housing, and the fact that Miami does not have the sufficient resources to support our homeless community,” said Summers. “We do not have dedicated LGBTQ+ housing in Miami-Dade County.”

Now, as her family searches for answers and navigates this loss, they’ve found a new community of people who will stick with them along the way.

“She’s good now, she’s safe, she found peace,” said Ana Van Gilst. “She’s with loved ones that were waiting for her.”

