SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A candidate who was campaigning for a seat as city commissioner for Sunny Isles Beach was arrested after he was accused of attacking two teenagers during an event at a restaurant.

Fifty-nine-year-old George Bardmesser, an attorney and author, was charged with two counts of child abuse without great bodily harm.

During his court appearance on Monday, a judge set Bardmesser’s bond to $5,000.

The incident happened on Sunday at the El Tropico Cuban Cuisine, located at 17020 Collins Ave., where Bardmesser was hosting a Republican coffee meetup.

Pedro Vera, the restaurant’s owner who witnessed the altercation between Bardmesser and the teens, spoke to 7News.

“Before there was an issue with the other party coming in and, you know, ‘You can’t be here, you gotta get out,’ and everybody settled down,” he said. “Next thing you know, he’s grabbing one of the kids by the neck and then punching another one.”

Following the altercation, police arrived at the restaurant and Bardmesser was arrested. Cellphone video captured him being placed in the back seat of a police cruiser.

The two teens that were involved attended the event with current Sunny Isles commissioner, Fabiola Stuyvesant.

It remains unclear what exactly instigated the situation or what was said prior to the incident.

“You just can’t take out your aggression on kids,” Vera said. “These were minors, 15, 16-year-old kids. Forget about the age, just don’t do that to anybody. It’s not being civilized.”

During a recent commissioners meeting, Bardmesser took to the podium and criticized city commissioners.

“Four commissioners put their own petty grievances ahead of the common good,” Bardmesser said. “Four commissioners tarnished themselves with dishonor, it’s a stain you can never scrub off.”

