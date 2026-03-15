MIAMI (WSVN) - Hundreds of people teamed up to walk through the streets of Miami Saturday for a good cause.

The annual Bounce Back from Cancer walk brought cancer survivors together with other participants to walk across Miami.

Retired Miami Heat star Udonis Haslem helped support the event.

The three time National Basketball Association champion lost his mother, father and stepmother to cancer, and admitted that the journey is personal for him.

“So to see the survivors that encourages me, that gives me life ,and it pushes me to get out of my comfort zone and find different ways to raise money for the people who are going through the things right now. They know that we don’t forget about them, that we’re thinking about them, that we’re caring about them, that we’re fighting for them, and we’re doing everything we can to get those cures, clinical trials, and all the things they need to be successful in this battle against cancer.”

The partnership between the Miami Heat and the Baptist Health institute is now in it’s 7th year.

The full walk spanned 14 miles through Miami.

Organizers said that they are on target to raise $7 million for the event.

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