MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Delays and cancellations persist at Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, nearly two days after an outage caused disruptions around the world and brought some airlines to a screeching halt.

The IT issue that started Thursday night is now fixed, but the ripple effects of this global outage are still being felt here at airports nationwide and across the globe.

However, airlines are in a much better position than they were on Friday, after a software snafu sparked by the cyber security company CrowdStrike left many flights cancelled or delayed.

“We saw a long line for check-in to just check in our bag. So we got in line, we waited an hour, just to figure out our flight was cancelled,” said Georgia traveler Derriana Smith, who was set to board a Delta Airlines flight.

Smith and her family arrived at MIA after a cruise, only to be met with the news that getting home on Saturday night will be tricky.

“We have to drive 10 hours, and it’s already – that’s gonna be like 10 p.m.,” she said, “but you have to include traffic, you have to include stops, so we’re not going to get home till tomorrow, and that’s gonna be rough on us.”

Delta Airlines tweeted Saturday morning that as of 10 a.m., more than 600 Delta and Delta Connection flights were cancelled Saturday, mostly in the morning and early afternoon.

But Delta officials said to expect more cancellations as the technology continues to recover.

Still, the flight boards at MIA and FLL show a significant improvement compared to Friday morning — fewer cancellations, fewer delayed and more planes showing an on-time departure.

Jorge Guasso was traveling from Paris.

“We’ve seen how bad it was, so we’re glad that it’s not as bad anymore,” he said.

Other folks like Zach Palmer and his family are trying to make the most of their extra time in the Sunshine State.

“The earliest we’re booked on is Monday afternoon, so we’re here for two extra days, but kids are excited. They want to go to [hit] South Beach up again,” said Palmer.

Delta officials said they will waive travelers’ change fees if they had to rebook a ticket that is before or on July 25.

Every airline is different, so travelers are advised to double check with them to see how they’re helping customers work through this issue, as well as verify their flight status before leaving for the airport.

