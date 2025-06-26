MIAMI (WSVN) - A 49-year-old Canadian man in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement died after being found unresponsive at the Federal Detention Center in Miami, ICE officials said.

Johnny Noviello was pronounced dead by Miami Fire Rescue on Monday afternoon. The cause of death remains under investigation.

According to ICE, detention center medical staff found Noviello unresponsive and immediately began CPR and used an automated external defibrillator before calling 911.

Noviello had been in U.S. custody pending removal proceedings. He first entered the United States on a visa on Jan. 2, 1988, and became a lawful permanent resident in October 1991.

In October 2023, Noviello was convicted in Volusia County on multiple drug trafficking charges, including trafficking in Oxycodone, Hydrocodone and other illegal drugs, as well as racketeering and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, officials said. He was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

Following his release, ICE arrested Noviello on May 15 at a Florida Department of Corrections Probation Office and initiated removal proceedings based on his controlled substance convictions and non-immigrant overstay.

