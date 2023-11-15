SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A thief was caught on a home’s surveillance camera stealing several items from a residence in South Florida, at times struggling while trying to load patio furniture into his car.

Last Thursday, Arazay Rodriguez returned to her Southwest Miami-Dade home after dropping her children off at school only to discover her porch was without its usual furniture.

Initially, she suspected her husband might be playing a prank, but after reviewing the surveillance video, it became clear that a serious theft had occurred.

“I realized it wasn’t a joke because a black car parked in front and a man gets off with his face covered,” Rodriguez explained in Spanish.

The thief showed up in a black SUV, targeting a loveseat on the porch. In a comical yet failed attempt, he spent about a minute struggling to maneuver and force the furniture into the back of the SUV.

During the process, a pillow fell to the ground. Not happy with just the loveseat, the thief went on to snatch a Valentine’s Day gift from Rodriguez’s husband and squeeze a plant into the already crowded vehicle.

A resident in the area, near Southwest 111th Avenue and 162nd Terrace, told 7News that the neighborhood is typically quiet, but in light of the incident, precautions will be taken.

“My wife’s mother comes over often. Now, if she comes over at night, she waits in her car outside and calls so that someone will walk with her,” said Marion Perez, Rodriguez’s husband.

Despite the incident, Rodriguez said that she was thankful the burglar struck when she wasn’t at home.

“What if I had returned home after dropping them off at school like I always do?” she pondered. “I would have run into him.”

