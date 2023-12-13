MIAMI (WSVN) - In anticipation of the holiday season, South Florida residents started forming lines overnight along Northwest 16th Avenue as they geared up for CAMACOL’s food drive.

For almost four decades, CAMACOL has been a beacon of hope, providing food baskets to families in need. The event kicked off at 8 a.m. at CAMACOL headquarters, located at 1401 West Flagler Street and 14th Avenue.

Food baskets were distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and among those eagerly awaiting their turn is Jose Leonarte, who has been a participant for 49 years.

“Every year I do this you know for my family and you know they giving a good basket, good product for the whole family and I’m glad for that with the CAMACOL do that every year,” he said.

Juanita, who is the first person in line every year, shared her reason for being in line since 10 a.m. Tuesday for the giveaway.

“It really helps us because I have a lot of family,” she said. “They really give us a lot for the holidays. That’s why we come every year.”

Wednesday’s Holiday Food Basket Giveaway holds special significance as it honors Mario O. Gutierrez, past President of CAMACOL and PepsiCo executive. Gutierrez’s vision initiated this food drive almost four decades ago, starting with just 20 baskets.

This year’s drive-thru giveaway is only requiring an ID for participation.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is expected at the event to participate in a news conference once the food drive begins.

Cars began lining up as early Tuesday night near Loan Depot Park.

