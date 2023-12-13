MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida is preparing to feed a need again ahead of the holiday season.

Residents lined up in Little Havana on Tuesday night, along northwest 16th Avenue, ahead of Wednesday morning’s food distribution.

For nearly 40 years, Camacol, the Latin Chamber of Commerce has been giving away baskets of food to needy families.

The event started at 8 a.m. at Camacol headquarters along West Flagler Street and 14th Avenue.

Food baskets will be delivered on a first-come, first-served basis.

