Florida start warming up those vocals as American Idol is kicking off auditions in the sunshine state.

The best part? You don’t even have to leave the comfort of your home as the search for the next star is going fully virtual and vocalist can just submit their audition tape online thanks to Idol Across America.

Hopefuls will have the opportunity to audition face-to-face with an American Idol producer over Zoom.

If you’ve got what it takes now is your time to shine.

Audition windows open Thursday.

For more information on securing your live auditions, click here.

