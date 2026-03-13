MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s almost time to dance your way through the streets of Little Havana.

The Calle Ocho Music Festival returns on Sunday.

The world’s largest Latin music festival will stretch across 15 blocks from Southwest 12th Street to 27th Avenue in Miami.

Families will be able to watch performances on musical stages, enjoy international foods and fun activities.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m.

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