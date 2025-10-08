MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested after repeatedly returning to a high-end Miami Beach restaurant, claiming that he was owed millions by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and refusing to leave.

Body camera footage obtained exclusively by 7News shows the June arrest of 59-year-old Joaquin Nuñez, who, Miami Beach Police said, kept telling officers and restaurant staff that he worked at Papi Steak, famous for its $1,000 cut of meat presented in a gold briefcase, years ago, and that Ramsay owed him money.

“Call Gordon Ramsay, call Gordon Ramsay, papa,” yelled the man.

Despite the celebrity chef not having any known connections to the restaurant, employees said Nuñez repeatedly appeared at the showy restaurant to “demand damages [of] $6 million dollars,” according to the arrest report.

Restaurant employees said they saw Nuñez at the establishment multiple times without being invited.

“About a month ago, he came over and dropped off a letter,” said the manager to responding officers.

In the letter was Nuñez’s demand for millions from Ramsay because “his face was used in a Netflix documentary,” said an arrest report.

The manager said Nuñez returned in May, where he “put a padlock on the door so we had to call the locksmith.”

According to police, the 59-year-old used “an unauthorized U-lock mechanism to lock the front doors, not allowing employees to enter or leave the restaurant.”

On the day of the June incident, staff members led officers to Nuñez after discovering him sitting in the unopened business like he owned the place.

“You guys want him out?” asked a responding officer.

“Yes, of course! He’s crazy,” said a female employee.

As officers tried to escort him out, Nuñez initially resisted.

“You have to leave now. That’s me being nice,” said the officer.

“When you said to leave, I’m leaving,” said Nuñez.

“Now, you’re leaving with me,” said the officer.

“You can call Gordon Ramsay, Gordon Ramsay. The chef!” said Nuñez.

No chef was called, but the handcuffs did come out.

“Ahhhh!” yelled Nuñez as officers placed handcuffs on him.

As Nuñez sat in the police cruiser, the restaurant’s manager had a message for him.

“Do not come inside the building. Do not put a padlock on the door like you did last time,” said the manager.

“I apologize. I apologize,” said Nuñez.

Nuñez was charged with attempted extortion, trespassing and other charges. Court records indicate his case is closed.

7News has reached out to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office for information on the case.

Papi Steak is currently closed for renovations. They are expected to open back up in November.

