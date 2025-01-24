MIAMI (WSVN) - A mother and son are speaking out and sharing their vacation nightmare, days after they were involved in a double decker bus crash in downtown Miami that left at least three people injured.

Dramatic cellphone video captured the immediate aftermath of the crash that took place at Bayside Marketplace, in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast Fourth Street, Tuesday afternoon.

“Ooh! Oh, my God,” someoone is heard saying in the video.

Jaz Cubillos and her son, Jason Cubillos, spoke with 7News on the phone, Thursday night.

“It was super scary,” said Jaz. “We never expected that something like that, like, within five seconds, that would happen.”

“I was very surprised, sort of panicky,” said Jason.

Jason is heard in the cellphone video that the family provided to 7News.

“Yo, give me the hell off this bus,” he said.

The victims are back home in California following the wreck.

Jaz and Jason said they suffered minor injuries.

“We bumped our heads in our elbows. My son has scratches, scrapes, abrasions on his arms,” said Jaz.

“My left arm, it hurts really bad. I hurt my shoulder, and I hurt my back a little bit, and I bumped my head on the front seat, ’cause there were no seat belts,” said Jason.

Witness Julio Abayo described what he saw.

“The scare was terrible,” he said through a translator.

Abayo said this double decker darted out into his lane.

“At this point, we don’t know if it was the driver’s fault or what happened there, because it just happened too fast,” said Jaz.

The three-vehicle wreck sent the Big Bus Tours double decker careening into a tree.

“Yeah, like a big old tree. Yeah, I said, ‘We’re dead here. This tree is gonna fall on top of us right now, like, that’s it,'” said Jaz.

The mother and son on board documented the damage from inside — showing tree branches, busted glass and other wreckage.

Panic came over those passengers who were shaken to their core during this bus ride from hell.

“Honestly, like, I was so thankful, because I was like, ‘I could have been dead there,'” said Jaz.

As of late Thursday night, Miami Police have not specified who was at fault or whether anyone was cited in this crash.

7News did not immediately hear back from Big Bus Tours.

Jaz and Jason said they plan to file a lawsuit.

